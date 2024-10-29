The level of air pollution in Delhi exceeded the WHO standard by 30 times
Kyiv • UNN
The air quality in the Indian capital has deteriorated critically, exceeding WHO safe standards by 25-30 times. Authorities are urging residents to stay home and restricting construction due to high levels of PM 2.5 pollution.
The air quality in the Indian capital of Delhi has deteriorated significantly over the past few days. Last week, the level of pollution exceeded the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 25-30 times in several places in the city. UNN reports with reference to BBC.
Details
Experts warn that the situation in India will deteriorate in the coming days due to weather conditions, the use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival on Thursday, and the burning of crop residues in neighboring states.
Every year from October to January, New Delhi and several other cities in northern India report extreme levels of air pollution . This causes schools and offices to close, and disrupts business operations.
Levels of fine particulate matter (known as PM 2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause a range of illnesses, reached 350 micrograms per cubic meter in some areas on Monday, according to data from the government's Safar website.
Pollution of the Earth's atmosphere has reached a record level - scientists29.10.24, 04:33 • 22941 view
According to the website, air quality is classified as "very poor" when PM 2.5 levels reach 300-400, and is considered "hazardous" when the level is 400-500.
Delhi authorities have warned residents to stay indoors as much as possible and have limited construction activity in the city.
They also encouraged people to use public transportation to reduce emissions from cars.