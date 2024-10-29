Pollution of the Earth's atmosphere has reached a record level - scientists
Kyiv • UNN
The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere has reached the highest level in human history. The potential for heat retention in the atmosphere is 51.5% higher than in 1990.
Pollution of the Earth's atmosphere, which causes the warming of the planet, reached the highest level in human history last year, which is an alarming indicator of the world's inability to curb climate change. This is indicated by the data of the report of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.
The concentration of carbon dioxide, the most important factor leading to global warming, is growing faster than at any time since the evolution of our species
Details
It is noted that rising CO2 levels correlate with consistently high rates of fossil fuel consumption. In addition, ecosystems are potentially less able to absorb excess carbon.
At the same time, emissions of greenhouse gases methane and nitrogen oxide reached historic highs in 2023. Thus, the total potential for retaining heat in the atmosphere is now 51.5% higher than in 1990, when scientists first warned that the world was on the path to catastrophic climate change.
Recall
