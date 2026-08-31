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Last day of summer to bring temperatures of up to 30°C and predominantly dry weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On August 31, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness and mostly no precipitation. Daytime temperatures will reach 25–30°C, and up to 24°C in the Carpathians.

Last day of summer to bring temperatures of up to 30°C and predominantly dry weather

The last day of summer this year will be marked by mostly dry weather and temperatures of up to 30 degrees, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the forecast, on August 31, partly cloudy skies.

No precipitation, except for occasional brief light rain at night in the northern and Vinnytsia regions.

Fog in places at night and in the morning in the west and north of the country.

Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

Temperatures at night 13–18°, during the day 25–30°; in the Carpathians at night 8–13°, during the day 19–24°.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 11519 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Vinnytsia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains