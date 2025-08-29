The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not excluded," again repeating "but" as a condition for such negotiations. The corresponding words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"I remind you of President Putin's position. He does not rule out the possibility of such a meeting, but believes that any meeting at the highest level must be well prepared so that it can finalize the developments that must be carried out beforehand at the expert level," Peskov said.

"So far, it cannot be said that the expert work, so to speak, is in full swing. No, unfortunately, no. We maintain our interest and our readiness for such negotiations. All our positions have been communicated. The corresponding draft, so to speak, the main provisions in writing, have been handed over... Further discussion is necessary," the Kremlin representative said.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Putin said nothing to indicate that he had softened his war aims or was willing to compromise on them after talks with Trump. He repeated the formulations he has used since 2021 to justify aggression.