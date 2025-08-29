Kremlin responded to Merz's assumption that there would be no meeting between Putin and Zelensky: they repeated their "but"

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 10154 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 26253 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 25585 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 39574 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 62967 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 60845 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 140784 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69772 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78635 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113917 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
5.4m/s
27%
752mm
Popular news
Heat up to +31 returns to Ukraine: today's weather forecastPhotoAugust 29, 02:05 AM • 3970 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISWAugust 29, 02:23 AM • 10480 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 26533 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 23831 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 18984 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 39648 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 63041 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 75848 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 140826 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 214057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Hakan Fidan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 137782 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 167601 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 169492 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 158438 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 188744 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

Kremlin responded to Merz's assumption that there would be no meeting between Putin and Zelensky: they repeated their "but"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

The Kremlin commented on the assumption regarding a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. Peskov stated that a meeting is possible, but allegedly requires preparation at an expert level.

Kremlin responded to Merz's assumption that there would be no meeting between Putin and Zelensky: they repeated their "but"

The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not excluded," again repeating "but" as a condition for such negotiations. The corresponding words of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov are quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"I remind you of President Putin's position. He does not rule out the possibility of such a meeting, but believes that any meeting at the highest level must be well prepared so that it can finalize the developments that must be carried out beforehand at the expert level," Peskov said.

Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place28.08.25, 21:03 • 9992 views

"So far, it cannot be said that the expert work, so to speak, is in full swing. No, unfortunately, no. We maintain our interest and our readiness for such negotiations. All our positions have been communicated. The corresponding draft, so to speak, the main provisions in writing, have been handed over... Further discussion is necessary," the Kremlin representative said.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Putin said nothing to indicate that he had softened his war aims or was willing to compromise on them after talks with Trump. He repeated the formulations he has used since 2021 to justify aggression.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy