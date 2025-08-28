Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinion that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not take place after the powerful shelling of Kyiv by Russian invaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

German Chancellor Merz says 'obvious' that Putin-Zelensky meeting will not happen, after massive overnight Russian barrage against Ukraine - the publication reports.

Addition

Friedrich Merz condemned the Russian strikes on the civilian population in Ukraine. He also added that the strike on the EU representation indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime.

Two missiles fell 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine during a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia and announced the 19th package of sanctions.