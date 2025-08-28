Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 11020 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20976 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 70928 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 38977 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 53056 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 95146 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 113004 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 100281 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 115035 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83127 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 11030 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 35966 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 70973 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 178974 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 181181 views
Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is impossible after the massive shelling of Kyiv. He condemned the Russian strikes on civilians, pointing to the growing brutality of the regime.

Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed the opinion that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not take place after the powerful shelling of Kyiv by Russian invaders. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

German Chancellor Merz says 'obvious' that Putin-Zelensky meeting will not happen, after massive overnight Russian barrage against Ukraine

- the publication reports.

Addition

Friedrich Merz condemned the Russian strikes on the civilian population in Ukraine. He also added that the strike on the EU representation indicates the growing brutality of the Russian regime.

Two missiles fell 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine during a massive Russian attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia and announced the 19th package of sanctions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Vladimir Putin
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
