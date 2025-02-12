The Kremlin has no intention of discussing the exchange of territories with Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41893 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102482 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116832 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158819 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103025 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92262 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63499 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149134 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136564 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138373 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166331 views
The Kremlin has no intention of discussing the exchange of territories with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36628 views

Putin's spokesman has said that it is impossible to discuss a territory swap with Ukraine. Moscow believes that Ukrainian troops can be expelled from Kursk Region.

Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said today that Russia is not considering the exchange of its territories.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will never discuss the exchange of its territory. Of course, Ukrainian units will be expelled from this territory. Anyone who is not destroyed will be expelled

- Peskov said.

 The Russian Federation is confident that it is able to push Ukrainian military forces out of the Russian region, according to the Russian media.

Recall

UNN reported that the President of Ukraine plans to offer Russia to exchange the territories of the Kursk region for part of Ukrainian lands. Zelensky did not specify which territory of Ukraine he would ask for in exchange.

ISW reports on attempts by the Russian Federation to limit information about the front line in the Kursk region. This may be due to concerns about the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

Zelensky spoke about the attempted assassination at the beginning of the Russian invasion: "There were shots, some people died"

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

