The Kremlin has no intention of discussing the exchange of territories with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said today that Russia is not considering the exchange of its territories.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

This is impossible. Russia has never discussed and will never discuss the exchange of its territory. Of course, Ukrainian units will be expelled from this territory. Anyone who is not destroyed will be expelled - Peskov said.

The Russian Federation is confident that it is able to push Ukrainian military forces out of the Russian region, according to the Russian media.

Recall

UNN reported that the President of Ukraine plans to offer Russia to exchange the territories of the Kursk region for part of Ukrainian lands. Zelensky did not specify which territory of Ukraine he would ask for in exchange.

ISW reports on attempts by the Russian Federation to limit information about the front line in the Kursk region. This may be due to concerns about the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

