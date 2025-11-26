Kremlin did not name the dates for a meeting with Witkoff in Moscow and called judgments about proximity to a peace agreement "premature"

The exact dates for contacts in Moscow between the Russian side and US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steven Witkoff, have not yet been determined, stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who also called conclusions about Russia's proximity to a peace agreement with Ukraine premature, according to Russian media reports, writes UNN.

Details

"We have contacts, and now, as you've probably heard, Trump himself said that he intends to send Mr. Witkoff to Moscow. As soon as the exact dates for these contacts in Moscow are determined, we will announce them," Peskov said.

At the same time, according to Russian media, "commenting on the judgment that the parties have never been so close to concluding a peace agreement," Peskov said: "Wait. It's premature to say that yet."

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed Witkoff's visit to Moscow on the Truth Social network, noting that he had instructed him "to meet with President Putin in Moscow, while Dan Driscoll will meet with the Ukrainian side."