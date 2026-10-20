The Kremlin believes that US President Donald Trump’s words and actions regarding Ukraine will help Russia achieve victory in the war. This is stated in a publication by The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

The Kremlin considers the Trump administration’s latest turn against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a major triumph and, combined with political upheaval in Europe, a sign that Western support for Ukraine is finally collapsing - the article says.

It is noted that the US president believes the following: Ukraine is unable to defeat Russia because of its superiority in size and resources, and Russia "will crush Ukraine if it needs to".

I am absolutely convinced: they (the Russian authorities - ed.) believe that they have managed to take advantage of the situation. For Putin, everything happening today is a sign of the West’s weakness - Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky said in an interview with the publication.

At the same time, a former American intelligence officer who decided to remain anonymous said in a comment to The Washington Post that Trump clearly favors Putin over Zelenskyy because he "likes strong authoritarian leaders".

Deep in his heart is the conviction that Ukraine cannot win this war, that Russia is bigger and stronger, and that it will be able to defeat Ukraine if it needs to - the publication says.

We remind you

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian troops "have not even come close to doing what they could have done" in Ukraine.