the kremlin can finance the war in ukraine for several more years: what is happening to the russian economy

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

the kremlin can finance the war in ukraine for several more years: what is happening to the russian economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78212 views

Russia is able to continue the war thanks to oil revenues and the failure of Western sanctions. Military spending has created an economic paradox: full employment and rising wages with a labor shortage.

the kremlin can finance the war in ukraine for several more years: what is happening to the russian economy

The Kremlin can afford to finance the war in Ukraine for several more years thanks to huge oil revenues and the failure of Western sanctions, writes The Washington Post, reports UNN

Details 

As the publication notes, massive military spending, including high payments to soldiers, has contributed to economic growth, as well as high wages and inflation, as companies are forced to match military salaries to attract workers.

According to economists, Russia can afford to finance the war in Ukraine for several more years thanks to huge oil revenues and unsuccessful Western sanctions, in particular the oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven, which failed to reduce Russia's oil revenues.

The Washington Post writes that Russia's economy is overheating in part because  dictator Vladimir Putin needs to replace 20,000 soldiers killed or wounded each month, according to casualty figures presented by the Institute for the Study of War in June. Governors of Russian regions are paying “unheard of” contracting bonuses to attract military personnel. Recently, Belgorod region broke the record with a payment of $31,200 

As a result, Russia has almost full employment and rapidly rising wages. The economy's labor force and production capacity are “almost exhausted,” warned Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina in July, who has done more than anyone else in the Russian government to support the war through her leadership of the economy.

Private companies can barely compete with the high salaries of the military. A survey conducted by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs this month found that 82.8 percent of companies are having difficulty attracting workers. Unemployment fell to 2.4 percent in June, according to the Federal State Statistics Service.

Real wages in Russia grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2024, although independent analysts question the data. The incomes of the poorest workers grew the fastest - by 67 percent, the independent Russian newspaper The Bell reported in March. 

In Siberia, there are not enough men to drive buses, routes are closed, long lines form, or buses do not come at all because drivers can earn twice as much by serving in the army. 

In the past, Russia has filled low-income jobs with Central Asian migrants, but after the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall shopping center, it deported tens of thousands of Central Asian migrant workers and banned some more. 

Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter - Foreign Ministry21.09.24, 15:37 • 67995 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

