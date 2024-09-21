Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter - Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga says that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter, UNN reports.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine before winter. In particular, these are open switchgear and transmission substations, which are critical for the safe operation of nuclear power - Sibiga said.

He noted that the destruction of these facilities poses a high risk of a nuclear incident that would have global consequences.

The Ukrainian special services have already passed this information on to their partners. The IAEA has also been informed. Russia is the only country that has seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world. The Ukrainian Formula for Peace contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist state - Sibiga added.

Recall

The IAEA at its general conference called on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to Ukrainian control.