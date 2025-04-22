The Kremlin reacted to a Financial Times article stating that the Russian dictator offered to stop the invasion of Ukraine on the current front line. dmitry peskov, the spokesman of the leader of the Russian Federation, called the material a fake, reports UNN.

Now many fakes are being published, including by respected publications, so you should only listen to the original sources - said peskov.

Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper wrote that the President of Russia allegedly voiced a proposal to stop the war in Ukraine on the current front line.

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

On Wednesday in London, the USA will offer to officially recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. According to The Washington Post, Russia will receive the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and reconstruction.