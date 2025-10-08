$41.320.03
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13133 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18331 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18436 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18521 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17686 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20942 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19118 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17475 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62124 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
The "Iron Curtain" returns: Russia wants to restrict ordinary citizens' ability to travel abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

Russia is preparing an appeal to the State Duma regarding a ban on travel to NATO countries, so that Russians do not "finance Ukraine." Exceptions are provided for officials, their families, and those who can afford medical treatment abroad.

The "Iron Curtain" returns: Russia wants to restrict ordinary citizens' ability to travel abroad

In Russia, under the pretext of security and "patriotism," an appeal is being prepared for the State Duma with a proposal to ban citizens from traveling to NATO countries. Thus, according to the initiators of the appeal, Russians will not spend money on tours and will not "finance Ukraine," writes UNN with reference to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

In the Russian Federation, they are again talking about an "iron curtain." Under the pretext of security and "patriotism," an appeal is being prepared for the State Duma with a proposal to ban citizens from traveling to NATO countries. Allegedly, this way Russians will not spend money on tours and will not "finance Ukraine."

- Kovalenko noted.

He also added that exceptions are still provided for some categories of the population: for officials, their families, and those who can afford treatment abroad. The rest will face closed airports, expensive tickets, and domestic tourism in the style of North Korea.

In the first half of 2025, Russians made 13.7 million trips abroad, almost 19% of them to Turkey, which is also a NATO member. The Kremlin sees these figures well but decides to limit not its oligarchs with villas in Europe, but ordinary people who just wanted to fly for a vacation.

"The curtain" is already falling. And in Moscow, they call it caring for citizens.

- Kovalenko added.

Addition

In Russia, a new stage of tax burden on citizens and businesses is beginning, designed to cover the budget deficit due to the war. The tax increase will affect everyone and demonstrates the Kremlin's priorities, aimed at financing military needs at the expense of social programs.

Russia has introduced new rules for controlling bloggers: all Telegram channels with more than 10,000 subscribers, including those in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, must connect a "Roskomnadzor" bot, which gains full access to content and audience.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
North Korea
Turkey
Ukraine