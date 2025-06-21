The IDF announced the elimination of two commanders from the elite Iranian "Quds" forces: among them was one involved in the October 7 attack on Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that its air force successfully eliminated two high-ranking officials of Iran's elite Quds Force. Among them was Saeed Izadi, who was involved in organizing the bloody attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023, UNN writes with reference to the IDF.

Details

"The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestinian Corps of the Quds Force and coordinator between the Iranian regime and the terrorist organization Hamas - one of the instigators of the Iranian regime's plan to destroy Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

Izadi was reportedly eliminated while in a hideout in the Qom area, following extensive intelligence gathering. This official was reportedly responsible for military coordination between the IRGC's high command and the Iranian regime with key figures of Hamas.

As part of his role, Izadi, according to the IDF, "was responsible for increasing funding from Iran to Hamas for terrorist activities against Israel." He was said to have "maintained direct contact with Palestinian terrorist organizations in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza."

"Izadi was also one of the main organizers of the October 7 massacre and one of the few people who knew about it in advance," the IDF reported.

Also, "during the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, under the precise guidance of intelligence, struck and eliminated Behnam Shahriari, commander of the weapon transfer unit of the Quds Force ('Unit 190') of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

"Shahriari was eliminated in his car more than 1000 kilometers from the State of Israel during a trip to western Iran," the report said.

As part of his duties, Shahriari was reportedly responsible for all weapon transfers from the Iranian regime to its allies throughout the Middle East. According to the IDF, he had worked for years to arm various terrorist organizations to directly advance Iran's plan to destroy Israel.

Shahriari reportedly collaborated directly with Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as with the Houthi regime and other organizations, supplying numerous missiles, many of which were fired at Israel during the war.

Addition

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Aminpur Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Judaki was responsible for hundreds of UAV attacks on Israeli territory.