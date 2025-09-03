Ukrainian military skillfully eliminated an occupier in an "invisible cloak": video

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the successful elimination of a Russian invader who was advancing in a thermal imaging cloak, also called an "invisibility cloak." In addition, the elimination of other enemy military personnel and combat equipment was shown, UNN writes with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Under the cover of night, the Russian invader put on the so-called "invisibility cloak" and moved towards Ukrainian positions. However, an FPV drone of the active action units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the occupier that he was not in a fairy tale - the magic of the cloak does not work. Every invader on Ukrainian soil is subject to elimination. - the GUR statement says.

The Department of Active Actions of the Main Directorate of Intelligence published a video where you can see the elimination of this and other Russian invaders. In addition, intelligence officers are also destroying the invaders' military equipment. The events are taking place in the Zaporizhzhia and Lyman directions of the front.

Addition

Fighters of the GUR unit "Ghosts" destroyed the RLC "Utes-T", the radio telescope RT-70 and other targets in occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues.

Ukrainian intelligence attacked an underground explosive warehouse at a chemical plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. Pyroxylin powder was stored in the warehouse, local residents heard explosions.