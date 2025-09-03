Ukrainian military skillfully eliminated an occupier in an "invisible cloak": video

$41.360.01
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 3630 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 13091 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12870 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 17021 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 17359 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 20680 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 32706 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 30834 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 85908 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105601 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 13091 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 19345 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 32706 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 30834 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 85908 views
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 22286 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 35879 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 38496 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 52562 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 97887 views
Ukrainian military skillfully eliminated an occupier in an "invisible cloak": video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the elimination of a Russian invader in an anti-thermal imager cloak and other enemy equipment. The events are taking place on the Zaporizhzhia and Lyman fronts.

Ukrainian military skillfully eliminated an occupier in an "invisible cloak": video

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the successful elimination of a Russian invader who was advancing in a thermal imaging cloak, also called an "invisibility cloak." In addition, the elimination of other enemy military personnel and combat equipment was shown, UNN writes with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Under the cover of night, the Russian invader put on the so-called "invisibility cloak" and moved towards Ukrainian positions. However, an FPV drone of the active action units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the occupier that he was not in a fairy tale - the magic of the cloak does not work. Every invader on Ukrainian soil is subject to elimination.

- the GUR statement says.

The Department of Active Actions of the Main Directorate of Intelligence published a video where you can see the elimination of this and other Russian invaders. In addition, intelligence officers are also destroying the invaders' military equipment. The events are taking place in the Zaporizhzhia and Lyman directions of the front.

Addition

Fighters of the GUR unit "Ghosts" destroyed the RLC "Utes-T", the radio telescope RT-70 and other targets in occupied Crimea. The demilitarization of the peninsula continues.

Ukrainian intelligence attacked an underground explosive warehouse at a chemical plant in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. Pyroxylin powder was stored in the warehouse, local residents heard explosions.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine