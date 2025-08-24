The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) and the Third Corps returned another settlement under Ukraine's control

Ukrainian forces have regained control over the settlement of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, successfully dislodging Russian occupiers and consolidating positions in the area.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), writes UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, the operation to regain control over Novomykhailivka was carried out by the active actions department of intelligence, specifically the "Artan" unit, in cooperation with the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. Units of the Ukrainian army successfully dislodged the occupiers and restored control over the settlement.

Intercepted intelligence indicates that the operation caught the enemy by surprise: the occupiers lost about a company of personnel and were forced to transfer reserves from other sections of the front.

The coordinated work of intelligence, assault units, heavy equipment, and drones allowed Ukrainian forces to improve their tactical position and strengthen their defense in the area.

Currently, Novomykhailivka is completely cleared of Russian forces, Ukrainian flags are returning to positions, symbolizing the return of the territory under Ukraine's control. The GUR emphasizes that the joint actions of intelligence and the Third Corps continue to ensure the return of occupied territories.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully counterattacked and liberated Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi awarded the soldiers for their resilience.