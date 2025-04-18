The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: a third of the fighting took place there today

More than a third of the 65 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report at 4 p.m. on April 18, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. At this time, the total number of combat clashes is 65. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory - reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities of the settlements of Prokhody, Progres, Studenok, Sosnivka, Zarutske, Popivka, Shalygine, and Vasylivske in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated, and the enemy's aviation also launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Ugroidy, Turya, Krasnopillya, Petrushevka, and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk once.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out 10 attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Torske today. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and west of Andriivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Dachne, Krymske and Druzhba. Four attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled nine assault actions by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Oleksandropol, Myrolyubivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 22 attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne, one combat engagement is ongoing. Zelenoe Pole, Mirne and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypole and Malinovka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Shcherbakiv area. Novodanilivka, Magdanilivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the terrorist country launched an air strike on Mykolaivka.

There were no combat engagements in the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions at this time, General Staff said.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 12 strikes, dropping 20 KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 134 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in a day