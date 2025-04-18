The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: a third of the fighting took place there today

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9750 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24774 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44655 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50304 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89274 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83587 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138049 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52592 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125834 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81369 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9750 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60701 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124353 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138049 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125834 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9308 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12275 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13492 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38174 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52279 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: a third of the fighting took place there today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5588 views

More than a third of the 65 battles on the front on April 18 took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers, and two more clashes are ongoing.

The hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction: a third of the fighting took place there today

More than a third of the 65 battles on the front today took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its report at 4 p.m. on April 18, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians, destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. At this time, the total number of combat clashes is 65. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities of the settlements of Prokhody, Progres, Studenok, Sosnivka, Zarutske, Popivka, Shalygine, and Vasylivske in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire, as indicated, and the enemy's aviation also launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Ugroidy, Turya, Krasnopillya, Petrushevka, and Mala Rybytsia in the Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk once.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack near Zagryzovo.

In the Lyman direction, the occupying army carried out 10 attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka, and Torske today. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar and west of Andriivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Dachne, Krymske and Druzhba. Four attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled nine assault actions by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Oleksandropol, Myrolyubivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 22 attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne, one combat engagement is ongoing. Zelenoe Pole, Mirne and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypole and Malinovka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Shcherbakiv area. Novodanilivka, Magdanilivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the terrorist country launched an air strike on Mykolaivka.

There were no combat engagements in the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions at this time, General Staff said.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks today, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 12 strikes, dropping 20 KABs in the process. In addition, the enemy carried out 134 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements," the statement said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,500 occupiers in a day18.04.25, 08:01 • 3906 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09