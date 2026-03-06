The "Honest Mobilization" movement published an emotional appeal to activists, bloggers, and journalists who have been granted deferments through various schemes, urging them: "Majors, exchange your deferment for body armor and go defend Ukraine!"

"Today, the country is bleeding from the simple people. But majors, bloggers, activists, journalists, and others who call themselves 'the elite and conscience of Ukraine' are hiding behind fake certificates or fleeing abroad. The 'Honest Mobilization' movement appeals to all VIP draft dodgers – exchange your deferment for body armor and go defend Ukraine!" the movement's post states.

Activists of "Honest Mobilization" emphasize that while ordinary people sit in trenches for months, VIP draft dodgers spend their time in clubs, restaurants, and gyms.

"Your stories about being 'on your own front' are a slap in the face to every soldier. While yesterday's utility workers, engineers, and builders sit in trenches for months, you're hanging out in clubs, gyms, and restaurants. The country needs your hands, not your stories or blogs. Take off your branded clothes, put on camouflage. Your intellect is needed at the front today. Your connections must work for victory," the movement's activists urged.

They noted that without honest and fair mobilization, Ukraine will not win the war.

"The country needs honest and fair mobilization. We will not win the war without unity and the participation of everyone in the struggle. Join the Armed Forces! Prove that you are worthy of this land," the "Honest Mobilization" movement appealed to majors, bloggers, and other public figures who are evading military service.

As previously reported, the "Honest Mobilization" movement was launched in Ukraine, exposing "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors." It was created by military and civilians who advocate for fair mobilization, in particular, for a transparent system of deferment from army service.

Recently, the "Honest Mobilization" movement published "profiles of draft dodgers" - a number of reserved bloggers and activists. Dossiers were published on Danylo Mokryk, Mykhailo Zhernakov, Vitaliy Shabunin, and others. In particular, Mokryk was caught with a fake certificate, Shabunin - with fraud and "service in restaurants," Zhernakov - with fictitious teaching activities. Each of them is suspected of schemes to evade mobilization.