The "Honest Mobilization" movement called on privileged individuals and bloggers with reserved status to go to the front to defend Ukraine.

Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 5230 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
09:22 AM • 7026 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 8564 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 17508 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 31430 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
March 5, 05:39 PM • 34234 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 70178 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 118770 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55932 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 14341 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 13030 views
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 7686 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 10544 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike04:50 AM • 13647 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 3918 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 34794 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 65784 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 78606 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 86483 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 13305 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 15650 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 18180 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 39457 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 45952 views
The Diplomat

The "Honest Mobilization" movement called on privileged individuals and bloggers with reserved status to go to the front to defend Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

The "Honest Mobilization" movement published an emotional appeal to activists, bloggers, and journalists who have been granted deferments through various schemes, urging them: "Majors, exchange your deferment for body armor and go defend Ukraine!"  

"Today, the country is bleeding from the simple people. But majors, bloggers, activists, journalists, and others who call themselves 'the elite and conscience of Ukraine' are hiding behind fake certificates or fleeing abroad. The 'Honest Mobilization' movement appeals to all VIP draft dodgers – exchange your deferment for body armor and go defend Ukraine!" the movement's post states.  

Activists of "Honest Mobilization" emphasize that while ordinary people sit in trenches for months, VIP draft dodgers spend their time in clubs, restaurants, and gyms.  

"Your stories about being 'on your own front' are a slap in the face to every soldier. While yesterday's utility workers, engineers, and builders sit in trenches for months, you're hanging out in clubs, gyms, and restaurants. The country needs your hands, not your stories or blogs. Take off your branded clothes, put on camouflage. Your intellect is needed at the front today. Your connections must work for victory," the movement's activists urged.  

They noted that without honest and fair mobilization, Ukraine will not win the war.

"The country needs honest and fair mobilization. We will not win the war without unity and the participation of everyone in the struggle. Join the Armed Forces! Prove that you are worthy of this land," the "Honest Mobilization" movement appealed to majors, bloggers, and other public figures who are evading military service.  

As previously reported, the "Honest Mobilization" movement was launched in Ukraine, exposing "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors." It was created by military and civilians who advocate for fair mobilization, in particular, for a transparent system of deferment from army service.  

Recently, the "Honest Mobilization" movement published "profiles of draft dodgers" - a number of reserved bloggers and activists. Dossiers were published on Danylo Mokryk, Mykhailo Zhernakov, Vitaliy Shabunin, and others. In particular, Mokryk was caught with a fake certificate, Shabunin - with fraud and "service in restaurants," Zhernakov - with fictitious teaching activities. Each of them is suspected of schemes to evade mobilization.  

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Bloggers
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine