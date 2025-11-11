The heating season in Ukraine has started in all regions, including frontline communities.

The heating season has officially begun in Ukraine. Social facilities and high-rise buildings across the country, including those in frontline communities, are already receiving heat.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said that the process of connecting boiler houses began back in October.

Priority at the beginning of the heating season was given to social infrastructure facilities, so today we can state that more than 87% of social facilities already have heating, which is 21,300 facilities across Ukraine. - the official noted.

Also, more than 53,000 high-rise buildings are already receiving heat - this is 73% of the total number. It is noted that the southern regions started the heating season a little later than other regions.

Recall

In a number of regions of Ukraine, including Sumy and Poltava regions, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced. This happened at the direction of NEC "Ukrenergo" due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.