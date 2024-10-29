Heating season has started: which regions are already connected to heat and where are the problems
The 2024/25 heating season has started in Ukraine, with 58% of boiler houses in the country connected. Volyn, Ternopil and Chernihiv regions are leading the way in terms of connection rates, with almost 100% coverage.
"The 2024/25 heating season has started in Ukraine. Socially important facilities, such as healthcare and education institutions, as well as housing stock in various regions, are actively connected to the heating system," the State Energy Supervision Service reported.
According to the Kyiv city and regional state administrations, as of October 29, more than 58% of boiler houses in the regions have already been put into operation. Heat is being supplied to almost 30% of residential buildings, as well as 60% of socially important facilities (healthcare, preschool and school education).
The leaders in terms of connection rates are:
- Volyn region (almost 100% of the housing stock and 99% of socially important facilities are connected to heat),
- Ternopil (100% and 97%, respectively),
- Chernihiv (96% and almost 99%, respectively) regions.
"At the same time, the situation with the start of the heating season in some settlements in the frontline areas remains difficult, in particular, due to the deteriorating security situation and significant destruction of critical infrastructure in the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and in the village of Slobozhanske in Kharkiv region," the State Energy Supervision Service said in a statement.
