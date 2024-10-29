Government announces “winter support package”: what Ukrainians will get
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a comprehensive package of winter aid for Ukrainian families, including UAH 1000 in eSupport and subsidies. The Affordable Medicines program will be expanded, and families with solid fuel will receive up to UAH 21 thousand.
The government is preparing a "comprehensive package of winter support" for Ukrainian families. In addition to UAH 1000 under the winter support program, the "Affordable Medicines" program will be expanded and winter subsidies will be preserved, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said following a government meeting, UNN reports.
We are approaching the third winter that we will be going through in a full-scale war. The state is preparing a comprehensive package of winter support for families. The first step has already been initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the winter eSupport program. Every Ukrainian will receive a thousand hryvnias to pay for Ukrainian services and some Ukrainian goods. The next steps are winter subsidies that are no less than last year's. And the "Affordable Medicines" program will be expanded to include new recipients
According to him, UAH 1.4 billion of housing subsidies and benefits have already been accrued to Ukrainians in October, and in total, about UAH 29.6 billion has been accrued and paid to Ukrainians in the first 10 months of this year.
"There is a simplified procedure for applying for subsidies, and automatic reassignment for those who received subsidies during the non-heating season," Shmyhal said.
The Prime Minister said that people who heat their homes with wood, coal, or other solid fuels will receive an additional payment of up to UAH 21 thousand. "This program will cover approximately 500 thousand Ukrainian families," he said.
According to the Prime Minister, the government has three main goals as part of the winter support program:
- The first is to support Ukrainian families financially.
- The second goal is to boost domestic demand for Ukrainian services.
“The National Cashback has already started working, the state has made the first payments to people. This is more than UAH 37 million. In total, 2.4 million Ukrainians and 1,470 Ukrainian producers have joined the program,” Shmyhal said.
- The third goal is to once again demonstrate the unity of Ukrainian society for our resilience and victory.
“One of the options for spending the funds under the eSupport program is to donate them to the Ukrainian army,” he said.
