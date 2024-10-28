It makes no sense for the rich, and 1 thousand won't be enough for the poor: economist on the support program for every family

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

It makes no sense for the rich, and 1 thousand won't be enough for the poor: economist on the support program for every family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 137067 views

Economist Oleh Pendzin believes that the UAH 1,000 payment program needs to be revised. According to him, the mechanism through Diia will make it difficult for low-income people to receive funds, and the program itself is not in the budget for 2024.

It makes no sense for the rich, and 1 thousand won't be enough for the poor: economist on the support program for every family

There is no point in giving 1,000 hryvnias to rich people, and this amount will not be enough for the poor. Therefore, according to economic expert Oleh Pendzyn, it is worth reconsidering the concept of the proposed support program for Ukrainians and focusing on the truly low-income categories. He told about this to the journalist of UNN

The fact that it is unlikely to bring anything to the country's economy is true, because we previously withdraw approximately the same amount from the Ukrainian economy in the form of taxes and then return it to people in the form of handouts. That is, by and large, there will be no positive or negative aspects

- Penzin said. 

However, the economist pointed out the social aspect of this program. 

The entire civilized world helps socially vulnerable groups, not everyone. What's the point of giving a thousand hryvnias to a person who spends two or three times as much in a restaurant? There is no point in giving to rich people, they will not even notice the money, and for the poor, that thousand hryvnias will definitely be too little. So I would probably think that it would be worth reconsidering the very concept and not giving money to people, but giving it to the disabled, the poor, the internally displaced, and pensioners. That is, to those for whom this money will be extremely important

- Penzin said. 

The economist also commented on the mechanism of receiving funds. 

We have heard tentative proposals on the mechanism of how the money should be distributed among people. The mechanism through a virtual card that can be opened in Diia via a smartphone is definitely not the mechanism by which a pensioner or a low-income person can receive money, because they do not have these smartphones, they do not understand exactly what a virtual card of Ukrainian cashback is. Therefore, in my opinion, it should be as simple as possible for this category of people

- Penzin said. 

In addition, he noted that at the legislative level, at least amendments to the law on the state budget should be made. 

Because there is no such program in the 2024 budget today. And if it does not exist, it must be introduced, because otherwise the money cannot be distributed. Moreover, the President has set the task to distribute the money by December 1, and knowing the speed of consideration of legislative initiatives in the Verkhovna Rada, this can take a very long time. Today, there is no program in the state budget that could be used to distribute the money

- Penzin said.

Context 

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to introduce a new support program for Ukrainians starting December 1, under which they will be able to receive one thousand hryvnias per family member. 

First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev said that Ukrainians will receive UAH 1,000 per person, regardless of age or social status. These funds can be used during the winter months of December, January and February.

The money will be transferred to the National Cashback virtual card, which can be opened through the Diia app. Sobolev clarified that the funds will be “labeled,” meaning that there is a limited list of areas where they can be spent.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
