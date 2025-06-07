$41.470.00
The head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Medinsky, provided an update on the exchange: he made accusations of its alleged postponement.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Medinsky claims that Russia has allegedly started the implementation of the return of bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it indefinitely.

The head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, Medinsky, provided an update on the exchange: he made accusations of its alleged postponement.

The assistant to the head of the Kremlin, vladimir putin, the head of the russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations, vladimir medinsky, said that russia allegedly started the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it to an indefinite period. Medinsky wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"The russian side, in strict accordance with the Istanbul agreements, launched a humanitarian action on June 6 to transfer more than 6,000 bodies of dead servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Ukraine, as well as to exchange wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and prisoners of war under the age of 25. The first batch of frozen bodies of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of 1212 has already arrived in refrigerators in the exchange area. The rest are on their way," medinsky said.

According to him, Ukraine was allegedly given the first list of 640 prisoners of war, categories "wounded, seriously ill and young people" in order to start the exchange, and the contact group of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is allegedly on the border with Ukraine.

In addition, he accused Ukraine of allegedly the Ukrainian side "unexpectedly postponed to an indefinite period" both the acceptance of bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war.

Let us remind

Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
