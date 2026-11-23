The High Anti-Corruption Court found a Member of Parliament guilty of offering an unlawful benefit to the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine — Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. The MP’s name was not disclosed, but according to UNN, the case concerns Serhii Labaziuk, a Member of Parliament from the For the Future parliamentary faction. This is reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In November 2023, Labaziuk attempted to bribe then-Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and the head of the Agency, Mustafa Nayyem. He was then notified of suspicion.

By its verdict, the court found the MP and his accomplice guilty under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP was sentenced to 7 years in prison. His accomplice was sentenced to 6 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of UAH 10.7 million on the joint-stock company and ordered the special confiscation of the unlawful benefit — the NABU statement says.

Additionally

The unlawful benefit was to amount to 3%–5% of the financing volume.

The investigation into the attempted bribery of a top official in the restoration sector was completed in 2024.

We remind you

The High Anti-Corruption Court convicted in absentia Member of Parliament Andrii Odarchenko and sentenced him to 8 years in prison for attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry for Restoration.