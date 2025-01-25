DIU organized a large-scale Internet failure in Russia: many Russians were left without communication and the Internet

The GUR's cyber specialists carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the systems of one of Russia's largest mobile and Internet operators involved in Russian aggression against Ukraine, MegaFon. As a result of the attack, throughout the day on Friday, January 24, the company's customers had problems with communication and the Internet, UNN reports, citing its own sources.

Details

Reportedly, on Friday morning, residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and many central regions of Russia began to complain about interruptions in mobile communications, the Internet, and the poor performance of many mobile services and applications. A few hours later, Roskomnadzor confirmed the failure of MegaFon's infrastructure.

Later, Russian media reported the real reason for the lack of communication and Internet access - "an effective carpet DDoS attack on MegaFon. The company itself said that its network was supposedly working "normally" but that possible access problems were due to reasons beyond their control.

However, according to Ukrainian intelligence sources, "the successful carpet attack disrupted the work of not only MegaFon, but also telecommunications and Internet operators Yota and NetByNet, and deprived Russians of temporary access to Internet resources and services such as Steam, Twitch, Discord, which are actively used by the Russian army and enemy special services for aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Tatarstan, the main Internet cable was damaged due to drilling operations, which led to problems with the network in 21 regions of the Russian Federation. About 3.8 million people have faced a decrease in Internet speed since 11 o'clock.