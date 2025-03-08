The GUR disabled a Russian locomotive with military equipment in Voronezh
Kyiv • UNN
GUR special forces carried out a successful operation in Voronezh, damaging a locomotive that was transporting weapons from military enterprises of the Russian Federation. This is already the second similar sabotage after the incident in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in February.
Special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) disabled a locomotive in the city of Voronezh (RF) on the night of March 5 to 6, which was transporting weapons and military equipment from military enterprises of Russia. This was reported by UNN citing its own sources.
Details
According to sources in the Ukrainian intelligence, on the night of March 5 to 6 in Voronezh, as a result of special measures by GUR, a locomotive was disabled that was carrying out the logistics of weapons and military equipment from military enterprises of the RF, which were subsequently delivered to the occupied territory of Ukraine.
Earlier, on the night of February 19, another sabotage was carried out by GUR MO agents at the depot of the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district in the Moscow region. Currently, details of this operation are not disclosed, but from the available video, it can be concluded that another locomotive was set on fire on the Russian railway.
Recall
Ukrainian cyber specialists successfully attacked the oil and gas infrastructure of Russia, disabling over 120 servers and more than 10,000 computers of companies associated with "Gazprom".
