Kovalenko explained the information from the GUR about Russia's plans to increase the number of drone attacks to 500 launches
Kyiv • UNN
The GUR reports on Russia's plans to increase the number of drone launches to 500 units. The increase in UAV production and the number of crews indicates that Russia has no peaceful intentions.
Russia plans to increase the number of drone launches to 500 units. Increasing the production of UAVs and increasing the number of crews indicates the lack of peaceful intentions on the part of Russia. The head of the Center for countering disinformation of the NSDC, Andriy Kovalenko, explained the information from the State Government, writes UNN.
Regarding the GUR's information about the Russians' plans to launch at least 500 drones in Ukraine. Earlier I wrote that they are increasing the production of UAVs, both shaheeds and decoys, and other types of drones,
Kovalenko also noted that the number of launches has indeed increased. And the only thing that determines the number of launches is the number of UAV crews in Russia, and therefore the number of people.
Plans to increase crews and drone launches are not the only signs that Russia does not really want any peace,
