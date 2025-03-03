46 out of 83 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 31 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 drones from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed 46 attack UAVs in seven regions of Ukraine.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 83 drones, destroying 46 drones in 7 regions, 31 imitator drones did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of March 3, the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 08:30, 46 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipro regions. 31 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions were reportedly affected.
