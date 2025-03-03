109 battles at the front, most of them in Kursk region: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 109 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kursk sector, where the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The enemy carried out 88 air strikes and fired over 5600 times at Ukrainian positions.
109 clashes took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in Kursk region, the enemy was also active in the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on March 3, showing a map of combat operations for March 2, UNN reports.
In total, 109 combat engagements were registered over the last day
Yesterday, the enemy launched 1 missile attack using 4 missiles and 88 air strikes, including 126 guided aerial bombs, against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out more than 5,600 attacks, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,375 kamikaze drones to attack.
"Yesterday, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, one radar station and four enemy artillery systems," the report says.
The situation in the following areas
One firefight took place in the Kharkiv sector in the vicinity of Vovchansk yesterday.
Three occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. He tried to advance near Novy, Yampolivka and Novomykhailivka.
Over the last day, four attacks took place in the Kramatorsk sector near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultine.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 18 aggressor attacks towards the settlements of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Vodiane Druhe and Ulakly.
In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne.
In the Orikhiv direction, near the settlements of Nesteryanka and Novodanylivka, the invaders made two futile assaults on the positions of our defenders.
Yesterday, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times in the Prydniprovsky sector.
The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siversk and Huliaipilsky directions.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.
"In the Kursk sector, our troops repelled 30 enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy launched 444 artillery attacks, including 12 from multiple launch rocket systems; carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 30 guided bombs," the report said.
