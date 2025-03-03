More than 1300 occupants and 11 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops as of March 03, 2025. The total losses of Russian personnel reached 878,000 people, and 10252 tanks and other equipment were destroyed.
Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on Russia. Thus, over the past day, the aggressor country lost more than 1,300 occupants and 11 tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russians as of 03.03.25 are estimated to be approximately:
- personnel - 878070 (+1,350) persons liquidated
- tanks - 10252 (+11)
- armored combat vehicles - 21290 (+16)
- artillery systems - 24019 (+60)
- RSV - 1306 (+0)
- air defense systems - 1093 (+2)
- airplanes - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27655 (+61)
- cruise missiles - 3085 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 39327 (+109)
- special equipment - 3768 (+7)
The data is being updated.
Recall
Russian troops are making progress in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. In particular, the enemy advanced in Pishchane in Donetsk region, near Pohrebivka in Kursk region, Nadiya and Zahryzove in Kharkiv region.
Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff02.03.25, 23:29 • 29627 views