Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29627 views

Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 62 air strikes, used 869 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.

Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

On Sunday, March 02, 30 hostile attacks took place in the Kursk sector out of 97 recorded. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out 14 air strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

It is noted that as of 22:00 on 02.03.2025, 97 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched one missile attack and 62 air strikes, using four missiles and 62 guided bombs, 869 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired over four thousand times at the positions of our troops

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. At the same time, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs near Dovzhyk.

The enemy attacked our fortifications three times in the Kupyansk sector in the vicinity of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector , Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times near Novyi, Yampolivka and Novomykhailivka.

Today, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyno in the Kramatorsk sector .

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 14 times today. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy carried out 18 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Vodiane Druhe and Ulakly, with two firefights still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Leontovychi, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novopavlivka and Horikhove.

According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 100 and wounded 83 occupants in this area; destroyed an armored combat vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, three mortars and a cannon, and severely damaged a vehicle, a portable electronic warfare station and three enemy cannons

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Voskresenka and Sichneve.

In the Huliaipil sector , the aggressor conducted air strikes in the areas of Huliaipil, Varvarovka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two firefights took place in the vicinity of Nesterianka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times.

In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector . Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 30 attacks by the invading army in this area, in addition, enemy aircraft carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 aerial combat vehicles, and the enemy fired 398 times at settlements and positions of our troops, including 11 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Russian troops fired 65 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. 164 explosions were recorded, and buildings and cars were damaged.

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained
02.03.25, 09:53

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Sums
Kharkiv
