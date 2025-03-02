Kursk direction has become the hottest on the frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 97 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 62 air strikes, used 869 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at Ukrainian positions.
On Sunday, March 02, 30 hostile attacks took place in the Kursk sector out of 97 recorded. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out 14 air strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
It is noted that as of 22:00 on 02.03.2025, 97 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.
Since the beginning of the day, 97 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched one missile attack and 62 air strikes, using four missiles and 62 guided bombs, 869 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired over four thousand times at the positions of our troops
In the Kharkiv sector , the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk. At the same time, the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs near Dovzhyk.
The enemy attacked our fortifications three times in the Kupyansk sector in the vicinity of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova, one firefight is still ongoing.
In the Liman sector , Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions 15 times near Novyi, Yampolivka and Novomykhailivka.
Today, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and Oleksandro-Shultyno in the Kramatorsk sector .
In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 14 times today. One firefight is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy carried out 18 assault and offensive actions during the day. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Tarasivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Vodiane Druhe and Ulakly, with two firefights still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Leontovychi, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novopavlivka and Horikhove.
According to preliminary estimates, today our troops eliminated 100 and wounded 83 occupants in this area; destroyed an armored combat vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, three mortars and a cannon, and severely damaged a vehicle, a portable electronic warfare station and three enemy cannons
In Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of Kostyantynopil, Pryvilne and Skudne. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Voskresenka and Sichneve.
In the Huliaipil sector , the aggressor conducted air strikes in the areas of Huliaipil, Varvarovka and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhivsk sector, two firefights took place in the vicinity of Nesterianka and Novodanylivka.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times.
In the Northern sector , the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.
Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector . Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 30 attacks by the invading army in this area, in addition, enemy aircraft carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 23 aerial combat vehicles, and the enemy fired 398 times at settlements and positions of our troops, including 11 times with multiple launch rocket systems.
In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.
Russian troops fired 65 times at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. 164 explosions were recorded, and buildings and cars were damaged.
