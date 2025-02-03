"The guilty must be punished": Syrsky reacts to three attacks on military

Commenting on the recent acts of violence against the military, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that he expects a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent human rights violations during mobilization activities, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, in a short period of time, three shameful acts of violence involving military personnel occurred in different regions. In the Poltava region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was serving at the territorial center for recruitment and social support, was killed by a murderer while performing his military duty - Syrsky wrote.

He recalled that in Rivne Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were injured as a result of an explosive device detonated by an attacker. Another explosion occurred on the territory of the TCR in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovska oblast. "One of the victims in Rivne is in a serious condition. The condition of the serviceman wounded in Pavlohrad is stable, his wounds are light," he noted.

Violence against military personnel is unacceptable. We look forward to a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be brought to justice - Syrsky said.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the Armed Forces are doing everything possible to protect our country and the Ukrainian people.

"In a full-scale war, this is impossible without mobilization measures. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to prevent human rights violations during mobilization activities. The ground forces are trying to overcome existing problems in the work of the TCR, correct mistakes, and work to improve the quality of the TCR's work. However, the nationwide defense of Ukraine is impossible without public support for the army and respect for servicemen," noted Syrsky.