The government is preparing a decision to make gas cheaper for cogeneration plants and simplify their installation - Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing regulatory decisions to, in particular, reduce the cost of natural gas for cogeneration plants and to deregulate the procedures for installing such plants. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with government officials, UNN reports.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian government must ensure the urgent completion of all tender procedures for the construction of new generating capacities.

We are increasing the equipment reserve. I instructed to continue the relevant work with partners for sufficient support of our recovery. - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

According to the Head of State, there were also reports today on restoration work in the energy system after Russian attacks. I thank all involved repair crews, specialists of energy companies, utility services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.