The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed relevant bodies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, including imposing a moratorium on disconnecting electricity and gas during martial law in frontline regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Relevant bodies were instructed to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, taking into account the challenges in each frontline region. The supply of electricity and gas must be uninterrupted, so disconnections for debts accumulated during martial law are unacceptable. The government issued a corresponding instruction. - Svyrydenko said.

She noted that the goal is to guarantee the stable operation of energy infrastructure in winter and to provide light and heat to people, regardless of Russian attacks.

Recall

The government is preparing to consider a moratorium on disconnecting water and electricity supply in frontline territories for debts, for a stable heating season.