The government has established a Coordination Headquarters to accelerate the protection of energy facilities

The body created by the government will include a number of services responsible for energy. Effective work is planned to prevent threats and complications amid enemy attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

The government has created a Coordination Headquarters for Energy Protection.

Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba explained this in detail.

He emphasized that Ukraine is entering winter under attacks from Russian military forces.

Every day there are attacks on power plants, substations, gas and water facilities. Recently, there have been targeted attacks on transport infrastructure, particularly railways. - Kuleba reported.

At the same time, the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine has built more protection than in all previous years - at 22 facilities for which it was responsible. We are resorting to all possible solutions to ensure that people have heat, water and light, - the official added.

As Kuleba emphasized, among the key decisions within the framework of the created Headquarters, the following are currently in place:

accelerate the construction of engineering protection around energy facilities;

the same applies to transport and life support systems;

the procedural part will be shorter by months - from approval to contract signing.

Kuleba noted the prospect of operational construction and repairs, and uninterrupted operation of energy infrastructure. The official emphasized the expectation of faster recovery from possible damage.

