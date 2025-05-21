The government has allocated over 8.8 million hryvnias to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine to continue scientific research in 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 8.8 million hryvnias to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine to continue research in 2025. This concerns research in the fields of energy, nanotechnology, defense security, and others.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the transfer of part of the budget allocations provided for the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine for 2025 to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. We are talking about more than 8.8 million hryvnias, which will be used to continue research and development work started in 2024 by institutions that were transferred from the subordination of the Ministry of Education and Science to the structure of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. UNN writes about this with reference to a government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram and the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.
Details
As Melnychuk reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of the Ministry of Education and Science and the National Academy of Sciences to ensure the continuation of scientific research in 2025, started by the V.G. Baryakhtar Institute of Magnetism, the Institute of Information Technology and Systems, the department of the Main Astronomical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences "Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory", aimed at solving topical scientific and technical issues regarding energy, modern materials, computing technologies and ensuring the defense capability and security of Ukraine.
A part of the budget allocations provided for the Ministry of Education and Science for 2025 in the general fund of the state budget (...) in the amount of 8 million 871.2 thousand hryvnias to the National Academy of Sciences for the budget program "Scientific and scientific-technical activities of scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine" has been transferred
As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2025 it is planned to carry out both fundamental and applied research in these areas - in the fields of energy, nanotechnology, defense security, artificial intelligence, space technology, in particular:
- research of magnetic nanomaterials and thermoelectric effects;
- defense technologies;
- control of outer space in the optical and radio ranges;
- preservation and development of the meridian archive of the Mykolaiv Observatory as an object of national heritage.
Let us remind you
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched the Space Policy Department for military communications, intelligence and missile threat alerts. It will coordinate engineers, developers and scientists.