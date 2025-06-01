The German government believes that the EU should return to the issue of using frozen Russian assets

$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
May 31, 04:00 PM • 36686 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 66745 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 75741 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 83868 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 118679 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 141394 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 129520 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 109503 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 281964 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 192708 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Kharkiv region, a group of teenagers beat up an 11-year-old boy: police are establishing the circumstances

May 31, 05:06 PM • 4936 views

In Germany, a plane piloted by a 71-year-old woman crashed into a house, there are victims

May 31, 05:34 PM • 7034 views

In Russia, a teenager was sentenced to 8 years for setting fire to a Su-34 at an airbase

May 31, 05:57 PM • 5932 views

Thailand's representative won the Miss World competition in India: Ukrainian Maria Melnychenko made it to the top 8

May 31, 07:46 PM • 5440 views

"Don't feel sorry for him": Trump says he has no sympathy for Biden over cancer diagnosis

10:23 PM • 3256 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 154014 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 174728 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 182800 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 281964 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 192708 views
UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 36686 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 72332 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 106454 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 91852 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 164388 views
The German government believes that the EU should return to the issue of using frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Thorsten Frei stated that the EU should return to the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. Germany may become more open to the seizure of assets worth 200 billion euros.

The German government believes that the EU should return to the issue of using frozen Russian assets

The head of the Office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Thorsten Frei, said that the European Union should return to the issue of how frozen Russian assets worth hundreds of billions of euros can be used to finance Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to an interview with a high-ranking official to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, reports UNN.

We should consider the issue of Russian state funds much more carefully than we have done before. We must not allow Russia to get away with the game it is playing with all of us,

- said Thorsten Frei.

As Bloomberg writes, Frei's comments suggest that Germany, under the leadership of the new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, may become more open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets worth about 200 billion euros ($227 billion) that the EU froze after President Vladimir Putin's invasion in 2022. Although the EU is already using the profits they generate, countries including Germany and France have previously been skeptical about seizing the assets themselves, fearing it could harm the euro.

It is noted that Frey acknowledged possible compromises, saying that he respects the counterarguments and this is a matter of weighing all the "pros" and "cons".

"If we want to achieve a ceasefire peacefully, then our opportunities are limited... That is why I am very much in favor of using the tools at our disposal," the head of the Office emphasized.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany and the G7 countries are using interest from frozen Russian assets to finance aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine will strengthen its defense at the expense of russia's superprofits: Great Britain has agreed to use frozen funds27.05.25, 12:00 • 2202 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
European Union
France
Germany
Ukraine
