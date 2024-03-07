$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23003 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80310 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55307 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225637 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250358 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371883 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The German Foreign Ministry has tightened recommendations for travel to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23871 views

The German Foreign Ministry has tightened its travel advisory for German citizens and dual nationals, warning against visiting Russia due to the risk of arbitrary arrests.

The German Foreign Ministry has tightened recommendations for travel to Russia

The German Foreign Office has tightened its travel advisory for citizens to travel to Russia.  The ministry recommends that Germans and people with dual citizenship not visit Russia due to the "continuing deterioration of the situation" and "an increase in the number of arbitrary arrests." This was reported by UNN and DW. 

Details 

As noted, there is a risk of arbitrary arrests in Russia for both German citizens and people with dual citizenship. 

"German and Russian citizens with dual citizenship should take into account that the Russian authorities consider them exclusively as Russian citizens. This also applies to cases of possible conscription into the Russian armed forces. The embassy cannot provide them with consular protection," the statement reads. 

On February 29, the European Parliament adopted a resolutionstating that the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is another sign of intensified and systematic repression in Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
European Parliament
Germany
