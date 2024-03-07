The German Foreign Ministry has tightened recommendations for travel to Russia

The German Foreign Office has tightened its travel advisory for citizens to travel to Russia. The ministry recommends that Germans and people with dual citizenship not visit Russia due to the "continuing deterioration of the situation" and "an increase in the number of arbitrary arrests." This was reported by UNN and DW.

Details

As noted, there is a risk of arbitrary arrests in Russia for both German citizens and people with dual citizenship.

"German and Russian citizens with dual citizenship should take into account that the Russian authorities consider them exclusively as Russian citizens. This also applies to cases of possible conscription into the Russian armed forces. The embassy cannot provide them with consular protection," the statement reads.

On February 29, the European Parliament adopted a resolutionstating that the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is another sign of intensified and systematic repression in Russia.