General Staff updated the combat operations map: the hottest spots are in two directions

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87179 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160602 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21628 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24729 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38820 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47413 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135969 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff updated the combat operations map: the hottest spots are in two directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31734 views

Over the past day, there were 146 combat clashes at the front, the most in the Kursk and Toretsk directions. The enemy carried out 89 airstrikes and conducted over 5100 shellings of Ukrainian positions.

General Staff updated the combat operations map: the hottest spots are in two directions

On the front yesterday, there were 146 battles, the most in the Toretsk direction and Kursk region, reported in the morning briefing on March 7 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 6, writes UNN.

In total, during the past day, 146 combat clashes were recorded.

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 89 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs, and involved 2729 kamikaze drones for strikes. In addition, more than five thousand one hundred shellings were carried out, of which 194 were from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one electronic warfare system of the occupiers," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were two enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. They attempted to advance near Ivanivka, Zhurovka Balka, Yampilivka, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the area of the settlement Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes were recorded in the area of the settlement Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozarivka, Leonidivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 19 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Ulakly, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks on our troops' positions near Kostiantynivka, Skudne, and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Nesterianka, Kamianske, and Piatykhatky during the day.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 32 attacks by the Russians over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 27 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs, and also conducted 467 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report states.

The General Staff updated the data: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1150 opponents07.03.25, 07:09 • 50916 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
