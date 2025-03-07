General Staff updated the combat operations map: the hottest spots are in two directions
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, there were 146 combat clashes at the front, the most in the Kursk and Toretsk directions. The enemy carried out 89 airstrikes and conducted over 5100 shellings of Ukrainian positions.
On the front yesterday, there were 146 battles, the most in the Toretsk direction and Kursk region, reported in the morning briefing on March 7 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 6, writes UNN.
In total, during the past day, 146 combat clashes were recorded.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 89 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 149 guided aerial bombs, and involved 2729 kamikaze drones for strikes. In addition, more than five thousand one hundred shellings were carried out, of which 194 were from multiple launch rocket systems.
"Over the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and one electronic warfare system of the occupiers," the report states.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were two enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. They attempted to advance near Ivanivka, Zhurovka Balka, Yampilivka, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions once in the area of the settlement Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes were recorded in the area of the settlement Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 33 attacks near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozarivka, Leonidivka, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 19 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Ulakly, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks on our troops' positions near Kostiantynivka, Skudne, and Burlatske.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Nesterianka, Kamianske, and Piatykhatky during the day.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 32 attacks by the Russians over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 27 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs, and also conducted 467 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 26 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report states.
The General Staff updated the data: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1150 opponents07.03.25, 07:09 • 50916 views