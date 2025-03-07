The General Staff updated the data: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1150 opponents
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 1150 soldiers, 3 tanks, and 23 armored vehicles. The total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 882,950 personnel.
The invaders have lost 1150 military personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.03.25:
- Personnel: 882,950 (+1150).
- Tanks: 10,264 (+3).
- Armored fighting vehicles: 21,334 (+23).
- Artillery systems: 23,124 (+16).
- MLRS: 1,306.
- Air defense systems: 1,096.
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs: 28,024 (+95).
- Cruise missiles: 3,085.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and fuel tankers: 39,678 (+72).
- Special equipment: 3,769.
