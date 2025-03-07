138 combat clashes on the front: where the occupiers most actively stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, there were 138 combat clashes, with the most enemy attacks recorded in the Toretsk direction - 32 attempts to break through. In other directions, the enemy also conducted active offensive actions.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
In the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted 5 assaults in the Zahrizove area.
In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked 15 times near Ivanivka, Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Hryhorivka.
In the Seversk direction, the enemy made one attempt in the Bilohorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, there were 14 combat clashes near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked 32 times near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozarjanivka, and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, terrorists attempted to break through the defense 17 times near the settlements of Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked 5 times near Kostiantynivka, Skudne, and Burlatske.
In the Huliaipole direction, the opponent attacked 5 times in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Nesterianka, Kamianske, and Piatykhatky.
