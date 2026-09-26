General Staff confirmed the strike on the Ilsky oil refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ilsky oil refinery in russia was hit during the night of September 26, UNN reports.

During the night of September 26, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the "Ilsky Oil Refinery" in Ilsky, Krasnodar Krai, russia; a fire was recorded on the premises of the facility - the Ministry of Defense stated

The Ilsky Oil Refinery has a total processing capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility receives, stores and processes hydrocarbon feedstock, and produces and ships petroleum products. The facility’s products are used, in particular, to meet the needs of russia’s armed forces.

"Striking such facilities is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

Three Russian defense-industrial enterprises and two oil refineries — the General Staff revealed the significance of the latest strikes