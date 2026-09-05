Novodanylivka, which is effectively the gateway to Orikhiv, as well as Novopavlivka and Novoandriivka on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, remain under the control of the Defense Forces, despite Russian claims. This was stated on September 5 by the 17th Army Corps, UNN reports.

Russian military propaganda fakes claiming that the settlement of Novodanylivka (effectively—the gateway to Orikhiv) has been occupied "since December 2025" are an outright lie. They were spread by enemy Telegram channels - the 17th Army Corps said in a statement.

The 17th Corps emphasized:

Objective-control evidence indicates otherwise: Novodanylivka, like other settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region near the front line (Novopavlivka and Novoandriivka), remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 65th Brigade and adjacent units

"Indeed, individual enemy "assault troops" continue attempting to infiltrate between the battle formations of our units one by one, and after accumulating, they sometimes engage in a firefight or record propaganda footage with a Russian flag for Russian state television. But these attempts always end the same way: the soldiers of the 65th Great Meadow Brigade and neighboring units reliably issue them a "ticket to Kobzon," while the tricolor rags follow the Russian warship", the 17th Corps emphasized.

Additional information

On the Orikhiv axis, according to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's report, over the past day, September 4, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk.

In total, 250 combat clashes took place at the front on September 4, most of them on the Pokrovsk (40) and Kostiantynivka (35) axes.

In a report dated September 4, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that the Defense Forces had advanced in several regions over the past few days—Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk—while also thwarting a number of offensive operations by the Russian army.