The Foreign Ministry says what common goal on the war Ukraine and the Trump administration share

Kyiv and the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump share a common goal: achieving a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. However, how to achieve this goal will be discussed in negotiations, primarily at a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Tychy was asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessionsto end the war.

As for statements about compromises, further peaceful settlement, negotiations, let's wait for official contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides. During these personal contacts, it will be possible to discuss all the parameters, approaches, and key details - Tychy said, commenting on Rubio's words.

In addition, Tychy generally described the Ukrainian position without referring to Rubio's statement.

Ukraine, the Ukrainian side, and the new Donald Trump administration share one common goal: achieving a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine is more than anyone else interested in restoring peace. However, how to achieve this goal, by what methods, what steps, what specific parameters - this will be discussed in the negotiations, and we look forward to these contacts, especially the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. We believe that this meeting will dot the i's and cross the t's - Tikhiy said.

Tychy stated that the visit of special envoy Keith Kellogg to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.

On January 22, The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS Morning that America wants a lasting end to Russia's war against Ukraine, not just for it to end and then resume in a few years.