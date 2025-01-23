The Foreign Ministry says what common goal on the war Ukraine and the Trump administration share

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100452 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101784 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109758 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112464 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104193 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136925 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103818 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113470 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121406 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116327 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 45852 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46772 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158005 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140797 views
The Foreign Ministry says what common goal on the war Ukraine and the Trump administration share

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18218 views

Ukraine and the new Trump administration share a common goal - achieving a just peace as soon as possible. Specific steps and parameters will be discussed during the meeting between the two presidents.

Kyiv and the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump share a common goal: achieving a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. However, how to achieve this goal will be discussed in negotiations, primarily at a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

This was stated by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent .

Details

Tychy was asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessionsto end the war.

As for statements about compromises, further peaceful settlement, negotiations, let's wait for official contacts between the Ukrainian and American sides. During these personal contacts, it will be possible to discuss all the parameters, approaches, and key details

- Tychy said, commenting on Rubio's words.

In addition, Tychy generally described the Ukrainian position without referring to Rubio's statement.

Ukraine, the Ukrainian side, and the new Donald Trump administration share one common goal: achieving a just peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine is more than anyone else interested in restoring peace. However, how to achieve this goal, by what methods, what steps, what specific parameters - this will be discussed in the negotiations, and we look forward to these contacts, especially the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. We believe that this meeting will dot the i's and cross the t's

- Tikhiy said.

Appendix  

Tychy stated that the visit of special envoy Keith Kellogg to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.

On January 22, The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump had instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with CBS Morning that America wants a lasting end to Russia's war against Ukraine, not just for it to end and then resume in a few years. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

