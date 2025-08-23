"The flag Russia fears": Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on State Flag Day

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of Ukraine on State Flag Day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that since ancient times, every nation had its own symbol – a sacred banner that showed soldiers in battle where their own were and where the enemy was, the flag united, marked the gathering place, the direction of attack, the presence of the commander, and over time the flag became the embodiment and manifesto of statehood.

Our blue and yellow flag flew over the heroes of the liberation struggles more than a hundred years ago. Under the blue and yellow banner, soldiers of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, the Ukrainian Galician Army, and later the Ukrainian Insurgent Army went into battle for statehood. - reminded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the whole world knows that the blue and yellow flag is a symbol of freedom, "a flag that Russia fears, a banner of a people fighting for its independence and restraining the Russian horde that seeks to kill and destroy freedom."

This flag is raised by Ukrainian military personnel at the front and in liberated Ukrainian cities and villages. Activists of the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainian athletes on the pedestals of world championships. - Syrskyi pointed out.

He assured that "our state flag will forever fly over Kyiv."

And the time will come – I believe that Ukrainian soldiers will raise it in Donetsk, Luhansk, Simferopol and Sevastopol, Mariupol, Berdiansk and in many other Ukrainian cities and villages that will be returned. - added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He called to remember the heroes who laid down their lives in the battle for Ukraine, its independence and the State Flag.

Recall

On August 23, Ukraine celebrates State Flag Day. The blue and yellow flag is a symbol of our identity, struggle, and freedom. Its origins date back to the times of Rus' and Cossack banners, and as a national flag, it was established during the "Spring of Nations" in 1848 in Lviv.

In the 20th century, the flag became a symbol of Ukrainian statehood and resistance – from the 1917 revolution to underground actions in Soviet Ukraine. In 1991, it flew over the Verkhovna Rada, and since 1992, it has been officially approved as a state flag.

