"The flag Russia fears": Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on State Flag Day

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 22235 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 25636 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 19914 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 22634 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 22912 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13161 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23090 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 20057 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13723 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14730 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.5m/s
79%
744mm
Popular news
"Can I keep it?": Trump asked Infantino if he could keep the World Cup trophyPhotoVideoAugust 22, 07:53 PM • 7266 views
US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine: Media learned the purpose of the visitAugust 22, 08:36 PM • 10173 views
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 8088 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attack01:21 AM • 9954 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 4460 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 17302 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 22235 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 22634 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 22912 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 23090 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 19914 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 13116 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 15431 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 18421 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 26285 views
Actual
Football
Medicinal products
Oil
Mikoyan MiG-29
World War II

"The flag Russia fears": Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on State Flag Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of Ukraine on State Flag Day. He emphasized that the blue and yellow flag is a symbol of freedom and the struggle for independence.

"The flag Russia fears": Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on State Flag Day

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the defenders of Ukraine on State Flag Day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Syrskyi noted that since ancient times, every nation had its own symbol – a sacred banner that showed soldiers in battle where their own were and where the enemy was, the flag united, marked the gathering place, the direction of attack, the presence of the commander, and over time the flag became the embodiment and manifesto of statehood.

Our blue and yellow flag flew over the heroes of the liberation struggles more than a hundred years ago. Under the blue and yellow banner, soldiers of the Army of the Ukrainian People's Republic, the Ukrainian Galician Army, and later the Ukrainian Insurgent Army went into battle for statehood.

- reminded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He emphasized that the whole world knows that the blue and yellow flag is a symbol of freedom, "a flag that Russia fears, a banner of a people fighting for its independence and restraining the Russian horde that seeks to kill and destroy freedom."

This flag is raised by Ukrainian military personnel at the front and in liberated Ukrainian cities and villages. Activists of the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories. Ukrainian athletes on the pedestals of world championships.

- Syrskyi pointed out.

The Eiffel Tower was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag in honor of Zelensky's visit27.03.25, 02:18 • 26818 views

He assured that "our state flag will forever fly over Kyiv."

And the time will come – I believe that Ukrainian soldiers will raise it in Donetsk, Luhansk, Simferopol and Sevastopol, Mariupol, Berdiansk and in many other Ukrainian cities and villages that will be returned.

- added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He called to remember the heroes who laid down their lives in the battle for Ukraine, its independence and the State Flag.

Recall

On August 23, Ukraine celebrates State Flag Day. The blue and yellow flag is a symbol of our identity, struggle, and freedom. Its origins date back to the times of Rus' and Cossack banners, and as a national flag, it was established during the "Spring of Nations" in 1848 in Lviv.

In the 20th century, the flag became a symbol of Ukrainian statehood and resistance – from the 1917 revolution to underground actions in Soviet Ukraine. In 1991, it flew over the Verkhovna Rada, and since 1992, it has been officially approved as a state flag.

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident 01.05.25, 13:34 • 68580 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi