The flag of Ukraine was raised at the NATO Special Mission on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day: 35 partner states joined the celebrations

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 21615 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 28233 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 38516 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 37536 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 45846 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 50224 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37189 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 73303 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41468 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38098 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
90%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mass shooting at hostel bar in South Africa: 11 dead and 14 injuredDecember 6, 04:06 PM • 3484 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be significantly intensified throughout UkraineDecember 6, 04:42 PM • 3778 views
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideoDecember 6, 05:30 PM • 15470 views
Car crashes into bus with 26 Ukrainians in Poland: what is knownDecember 6, 06:12 PM • 3506 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine09:24 PM • 8542 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 27487 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 39512 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 53879 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 73303 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 63444 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 30812 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 39449 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 41144 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 55131 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 53695 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

The flag of Ukraine was raised at the NATO Special Mission on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day: 35 partner states joined the celebrations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

A ceremony of raising the Ukrainian flag was held at the NATO Special Mission for Security Support and Training for Ukraine on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Representatives of 35 partner states, led by NSATU and SAG-U Commander Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, took part in the event.

The flag of Ukraine was raised at the NATO Special Mission on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day: 35 partner states joined the celebrations

The NATO Special Mission for Security and Training Support for Ukraine (NSATU) held a ceremony to raise the Ukrainian flag on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that representatives of 35 partner states, led by the Commander of NSATU and the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine (SAG-U), Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, took part in the event.

The Commander congratulated the personnel of the Military Representation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at NSATU and SAG-U on the holiday, noted the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and expressed gratitude for deterring Russian aggression in the struggle for independence and upholding democratic values and freedoms of the entire civilized world.

Recall

On December 6, all Ukrainians celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was on this day in 1991 that the law on the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted. 

On the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, the NBU presented a set of coins dedicated to the military06.12.25, 15:24 • 3790 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine