The flag of Ukraine was raised at the NATO Special Mission on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day: 35 partner states joined the celebrations

The NATO Special Mission for Security and Training Support for Ukraine (NSATU) held a ceremony to raise the Ukrainian flag on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that representatives of 35 partner states, led by the Commander of NSATU and the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine (SAG-U), Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, took part in the event.

The Commander congratulated the personnel of the Military Representation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at NSATU and SAG-U on the holiday, noted the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and expressed gratitude for deterring Russian aggression in the struggle for independence and upholding democratic values and freedoms of the entire civilized world.

Recall

On December 6, all Ukrainians celebrate the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was on this day in 1991 that the law on the Armed Forces of Ukraine was adopted.

