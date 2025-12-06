On the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, the NBU presented a set of coins dedicated to the military

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine issued a special set of commemorative coins dedicated to each branch of the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

The address noted the role of everyone serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defending the country.

To all who, sacrificing their own health and lives, enable millions of Ukrainians to live, work, and embrace their dearest ones. Ground Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, Air Assault Forces, Signal and Cyber Security Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Special Operations Forces, Medical Forces, Logistics Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Support Forces, as well as other separate bodies, units, institutions, and organizations that are part of the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – each of you is part of a huge force that firmly holds the defense and counteracts the enemy in its aggressive intentions! We are proud of you and thank you, today and every day - the post reads.

The National Bank presented circulating commemorative coins with a face value of 10 hryvnias, dedicated separately to each branch of the military. Also, for the Day of the Armed Forces, a complete set was presented, which includes all coins in honor of the security and defense forces.

This is our respect for you, minted in metal. This is a symbol of gratitude, respect, and recognition of those who do everything possible and impossible for the sake of the state every day. Happy Armed Forces Day of Ukraine! Glory to Ukrainian Heroes! - the post emphasizes.

Today, Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day, established on December 6, 1991. This day is a reminder of the path of the Armed Forces from the liberation struggles to the modern army.