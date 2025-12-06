On the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, the NBU presented a set of coins dedicated to the military

$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 17268 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 19870 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 30445 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 41111 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 32377 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 59885 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38228 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36730 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47212 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 8254 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 7660 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 6636 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 6044 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States10:17 AM • 5190 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 4114 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 28053 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 43310 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 59881 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 53456 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 24243 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 32577 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 34649 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 48579 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

On the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, the NBU presented a set of coins dedicated to the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The National Bank of Ukraine, on the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, presented a special set of commemorative circulation coins with a face value of 10 hryvnias. The coins are dedicated to each branch of the military that is part of the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the occasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Day, the NBU presented a set of coins dedicated to the military

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine issued a special set of commemorative coins dedicated to each branch of the military. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

The address noted the role of everyone serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and defending the country.

To all who, sacrificing their own health and lives, enable millions of Ukrainians to live, work, and embrace their dearest ones. Ground Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, Air Assault Forces, Signal and Cyber Security Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, Special Operations Forces, Medical Forces, Logistics Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Support Forces, as well as other separate bodies, units, institutions, and organizations that are part of the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – each of you is part of a huge force that firmly holds the defense and counteracts the enemy in its aggressive intentions! We are proud of you and thank you, today and every day

- the post reads.

The National Bank presented circulating commemorative coins with a face value of 10 hryvnias, dedicated separately to each branch of the military. Also, for the Day of the Armed Forces, a complete set was presented, which includes all coins in honor of the security and defense forces.

This is our respect for you, minted in metal. This is a symbol of gratitude, respect, and recognition of those who do everything possible and impossible for the sake of the state every day. Happy Armed Forces Day of Ukraine! Glory to Ukrainian Heroes!

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

Today, Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day, established on December 6, 1991. This day is a reminder of the path of the Armed Forces from the liberation struggles to the modern army.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine