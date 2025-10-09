The first metro station in Vynohradar will be opened in 2026 - Klitschko

The first metro station in Vynohradar will open in Kyiv next year. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko during a meeting of the Kyiv City Council, UNN reports.

At least one station will be opened next year - said Klitschko.

Volodymyr Repik, director of the finance department of the Kyiv City State Administration, during the discussion of the draft decision on attracting funds from international financial organizations for the construction of the first six stations of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line (to Troieshchyna), noted that "the metro to Vynohradar is being built."

This question should be addressed exclusively to the contractor, based on his capabilities and the capabilities of the Kyiv city budget to finance. According to the funds currently budgeted for the current year, there is an assurance that the work will be completed. Work on this facility is underway - said Repik.

Kyiv Metro is taking measures to develop project documentation for the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line in accordance with the appropriations for 2025. Next year, it is tentatively planned to start work on the construction of a bridge across the Harbor.