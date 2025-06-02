$41.530.00
06:58 AM

The first elections of judges took place in Mexico, turnout was only 13% - Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The first elections of judges took place in Mexico, turnout was 13%. More than 2,600 representatives were elected. The reform has drawn criticism due to the risk of government influence on the judicial system.

The first national elections of judges took place in Mexico, during which citizens elected more than 2,000 representatives of the judiciary. Only about 13% of voters took part in the voting, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post

Details

On June 2, the first national elections of judges took place in Mexico, during which citizens elected more than 2,600 representatives of the judiciary. About 13% of the 100 million voters took part in the voting.

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, called the results of the vote successful and called her country "the most democratic".

Mexico is the most democratic country in the world. Anyone who says that authoritarianism reigns in Mexico is lying. Mexico is a country that is only becoming more free, just and democratic, because that is the will of the people"

- Sheinbaum noted.

The polling stations closed, and members of the election commissions began counting the colored ballots on Sunday evening. The answer to the question of what will happen to the judicial system of Mexico will appear only in the coming days, when the results are received. 

Additionally

The elections of judges in Mexico caused criticism due to the complexity of the ballots, the lack of information about the candidates and the low level of trust from the citizens. Public organizations, in particular Juicio Justo, expressed concern that the reform allows the authorities to influence the judicial system, - notes The Washington Post.

"This is an attempt to control the judicial system, which was a kind of obstacle for those in power," said Laurence Patin, director of Juicio Justo. 

Reference

The judicial reform was initiated by former President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It envisages reducing the number of Supreme Court judges, reducing their terms of office and changing qualification requirements.

News of the World
The Washington Post
Mexico
