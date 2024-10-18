The European Council will continue to block Russian assets until the war is over and damages are compensated
The European Council announced that Russian assets will remain frozen until the aggression against Ukraine ends. Italy is working on a loan to Ukraine secured by the interest from the blocked Russian assets.
Russian assets subject to EU sanctions will remain frozen until the end of the war in Ukraine and payment of damages. This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council meeting on October 17, UNN reports.
"In accordance with EU law, Russian assets should remain blocked until Russia ends its aggressive war against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused by this war," the conclusions say.
Italian Prime Minister Meloni has announced that she is working on a loan to Ukraine secured by the interest from Russia's frozen assets in the EU. This is the result of the G7 agreement in June under the Italian presidency.