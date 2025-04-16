The European Commission is postponing sanctions on Russian LNG imports due to disagreements in the EU

The European Commission is postponing sanctions against Russian LNG. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The European Union has decided not to include a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas in the next package of sanctions, citing disputes within the bloc and a lack of clear alternatives.

Instead of a direct embargo, the European Commission has focused on developing a long-term plan to reduce energy dependence on Russia, which is due to be presented in May. According to preliminary information, the document will address the gradual abandonment of Russian energy resources by 2027, but there are no specifics yet.

The development of the next 17th package of sanctions against the terrorist country is ongoing, but the pace of work remains slow. The issue of LNG was last discussed in January, during the preparation of the previous sanctions package.

Brussels is also taking into account the position of the United States: Washington has repeatedly hinted that it would like to see larger volumes of American gas exports to Europe. A meeting of EU and US representatives at the level of trade departments took place on Monday. The European Commission described it as a "review of current positions", stressing the need for a clear vision on the part of the American side.

The EU is doing its part. Now the US needs to define its position. As in any negotiation, this should be a two-way street. - the statement reads.

At the same time, some European officials are expressing concern that a hasty abandonment of Russian LNG without adequate replacement could weaken the EU's negotiating position, and that an excessive focus on American gas would create a new dependence, this time on the US.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Brussels is analyzing legal mechanisms that would allow European companies to abandon long-term gas agreements with Russia without having to pay Moscow significant compensation.

