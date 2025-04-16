The European Commission is postponing sanctions on Russian LNG imports due to disagreements in the EU

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15802 views

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61554 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163306 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83983 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113907 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89539 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141360 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123512 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39003 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62922 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Publications
Exclusives
Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43024 views

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163306 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154605 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141360 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97987 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41202 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41507 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41964 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43731 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The European Commission is postponing sanctions on Russian LNG imports due to disagreements in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

The EU will not impose sanctions against Russian LNG in the new package due to internal disputes and lack of alternatives. A gradual abandonment of energy from the Russian Federation is planned by 2027.

The European Commission is postponing sanctions on Russian LNG imports due to disagreements in the EU

The European Commission is postponing sanctions against Russian LNG. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The European Union has decided not to include a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas in the next package of sanctions, citing disputes within the bloc and a lack of clear alternatives.

Instead of a direct embargo, the European Commission has focused on developing a long-term plan to reduce energy dependence on Russia, which is due to be presented in May. According to preliminary information, the document will address the gradual abandonment of Russian energy resources by 2027, but there are no specifics yet.

The development of the next 17th package of sanctions against the terrorist country is ongoing, but the pace of work remains slow. The issue of LNG was last discussed in January, during the preparation of the previous sanctions package.

Brussels is also taking into account the position of the United States: Washington has repeatedly hinted that it would like to see larger volumes of American gas exports to Europe. A meeting of EU and US representatives at the level of trade departments took place on Monday. The European Commission described it as a "review of current positions", stressing the need for a clear vision on the part of the American side.

The EU is doing its part. Now the US needs to define its position. As in any negotiation, this should be a two-way street.

- the statement reads.

At the same time, some European officials are expressing concern that a hasty abandonment of Russian LNG without adequate replacement could weaken the EU's negotiating position, and that an excessive focus on American gas would create a new dependence, this time on the US.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Brussels is analyzing legal mechanisms that would allow European companies to abandon long-term gas agreements with Russia without having to pay Moscow significant compensation.

EU is looking for ways to break Russian gas contracts without penalties - FT15.04.25, 13:33 • 8010 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

